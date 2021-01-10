JFC vs KBFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match JFC vs KBFC Match at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa: In another exciting battle of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Sunday evening, January 10. The Hero Indian Super League JFC vs KBFC match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Managing a decent show in the Indian Super League season so far, Jamshedpur FC would look to break into the top-four in the points table with a win against a struggling Kerala Blasters. Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle will be pleased with the momentum his team has so far. They are placed fifth with 13 points from nine games and a victory against Kerala could push them to third spot. The 1-0 victory over former champions Bengaluru FC in their last match must have boosted the confidence of Jamshedpur players. But one thing that Coyle does not want is his players getting carried away at this stage of the season. For Kerala, who are at 10th spot with just six points, it will be a chance to restore pride with coach Kibu Vicuna believing that his side are still in contention for the playoffs. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 10.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.

JFC vs KBFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh

Defenders: Laldinliana Renthlei, Nishu Kumar, Stephen Eze

Midfielders: Vicente Gomez, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, A. Monroy

Strikers: Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray (VC), Nerijus Valskis (C)

JFC vs KBFC Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis.

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (C), Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray.

JFC vs KBFC SQUADS

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC): Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.

Jamshedpur FC (JFC): TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela.

