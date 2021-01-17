JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match JFC vs NEUFC Match at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa: In another exciting battle of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC will take on NorthEast United FC the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Sunday evening, January 17. The Hero Indian Super League JFC vs NEUFC match will kick-start at 5 PM IST. Coming off back-to-back defeats, Jamshedpur FC will look to get back to winning ways and revive their playoff hopes when they take on struggling NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League match. Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle doesn't feel his side's recent slump is down to inconsistency and believes they have the character to bounce back at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. There's not much separating the two sides at the moment with seventh-placed Jamshedpur being a point above NEUFC with 13 points from 11 games. But Jamshedpur will certainly fancy their chances against their opponents who are struggling for consistency. The Highlanders are winless in their last seven games. To make matters worse, they parted ways with coach Gerard Nus who was replaced by Khalid Jamil on an interim basis. Jamshedpur also boast of a unique record against their opponents, going unbeaten in seven games while winning twice.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC will start at 5:00 PM IST – January 17.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.

JFC vs NEUFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox

Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Federico Gallego (VC), Khassa Camara

Strikers: Nerijus Valskis (C), Luis Machado

JFC vs NEUFC Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mobashir Rehman, Aniket Jadhav, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, William Lalnunfela, Nerijus Valskis.

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, VP Suhair.

JFC vs NEUFC SQUADS

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela.

NorthEast United FC: Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.

