Jharkhand vs Odisha Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's JHA vs ODS at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Cuttack: In another exciting battle of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament, Odisha will take on Jharkhand at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Cuttack on Saturday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy JHA vs ODS match will start at 7 PM IST – January 16. Led by young and talented Ishan Kishan, Jharkhand are currently lying at the fourth spot of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B standings with four points. They have played three games so far in the tournament, winning one and losing two. Odisha, on the other hand, are at the sixth position spot of the table with no points as they have lost all their three matches.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Odisha and Jharkhand will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

JHA vs ODS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ishan Kishan, Rajesh Dhuper

Batters – Saurabh Tiwary (VC), Virat Singh (C), Subhranshu Senapati

All-Rounders – Suryakant Pradhan, Govinda Poddar

Bowlers – Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla, Monu Kumar, Ankit Yadav

JHA vs ODS Probable Playing XIs

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (C), Virat Singh, Anand Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla, Pankaj Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Monu Kumar.

Odisha: Subhranshu Senapati (c), Abhishek Raut, Ankit Yadav, Govinda Poddar, Pappu Roy, Rajesh Mohanty, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Suryakant Pradhan, Biplab Samantray, GM Choudhary, Sarbeswar Mohanty.

JHA vs ODS Squads

Jharkhand: Saurabh Tiwary, Varun Aaron, Ishan Kishan (wk/C), Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla, Kumar Deobrat, Anand Singh, Monu Kumar, Virat Singh, Ashish Kumar, Kaushal Singh, Sonu Singh, Vikash Singh, Vivekanand Tiwari, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Suraj, Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Satya Setu.

Odisha: Abhishek Raut, Biplab Samantray, Govinda Poddar, Suryakant Pradhan, Ankit Yadav, Pratik Das, Subhranshu Senapati (C), Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Pappu Roy, Rajesh Mohanty, Shantanu Mishra, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Sunil Roul, Aditya Rout, Ankitkar Jaiswal, Gourav Choudhury.

