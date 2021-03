JHA-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Prediction Womens Senior One Day Trophy

Jharkhand Women vs Karnataka Women Dream11 Team Prediction Womens Senior One Day Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s JHA-W vs KAR-W at Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot: In another exciting league stage encounter of Womens Senior One Day Trophy 2021, two cricketing powerhouses – Karnataka Women and Jharkhand Women will take on each other in Quarterfinal 1 at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot on Monday. The Womens Senior One Day Trophy JHA-W vs KAR-W match will start at 9 AM IST – March 29. Jharkhand topped the points table in Elite Group A with four wins and one defeat from their five games. On the other hand, Karnataka Women finished second on the points table in Elite Group E, with four wins and one defeat in five games. Chandu V has picked ten wickets in five matches and is the leading wicket-taker for her team. Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Womens Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Jharkhand Women vs Karnataka Women Dream11 Tips and Prediction, Jharkhand Women vs Karnataka Women, Womens Senior One Day Trophy 2021, JHA-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Tips and Prediction, Today match Prediction and tips, JHA-W vs KAR-W Today’s Cricket match Playing xi, Today match Playing xi, JHA-W playing xi, KAR-W playing XI, dream11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today’s match, Jharkhand Women vs Karnataka Women Dream11 predictions. Also Read - SAP vs AMB Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Team Sapphire vs Team Amber Match 4 at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha March 28 Sunday 02:00 PM IST

TOSS: The Womens Senior One Day Trophy toss between Karnataka Women KAR-W Jharkhand Women will take place at 8:30 AM IST. Also Read - SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Emirates D10: Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi - Captain, Vice-Captain, Today's Probable XIs For Match 12 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:00 PM IST March 27 Saturday

Time: 9 AM IST Also Read - FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Emirates D10: Fujairah vs Emirates Blues - Captain, Vice-Captain, Today's Probable XIs For Match 11 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 8:45 PM IST March 27 Saturday

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot.

JHA-W vs KAR-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Indrani Roy (C)

Batswomen – Veda Krishnamurthy, Divya Gnanananda, Rashmi Gudia

All-Rounders – Nikki Prasad, Shubha Sateesh, Durga Murmu, Ritu Kumari

Bowlers – Chandu V (VC), Rameshwari Gayakwad, Devyani Prasad

JHA-W vs KAR-W Probable Playing XIs

Jharkhand Women: Rashmi Gudiya, Indrani Roy (wk), Ritu Kumari, Durga Murmu, Sonia Shyam, Ashwani Kumar, Niharika Prasad (C), Arti Kumari, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Shanti Kumari.

Karnataka Women: Shubha Satish, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Divya Gnanananda, Veda Krishnamurthy, Rakshita Krishnappa (C), Nikki Prasad, Akansha Kohli, Prathyoosha Kumar (wk), Chandu V, Sahana Pawar, Rameshwari Gayakwad.

JHA-W vs KAR-W Squads

Jharkhand Women: Urmila Ravilal Kumari, Ruma Kumari Subhash Chandra Mahato, Priti Shankar Kumari, Anamika Prem Kumar Kumari, Durga Kumari Murmu, Sonia Radhey Shyam, Mamta Kumari Paswan, Sunita Kumari Murmu, Pinky Duchu Tirkey, Arti Kanhai Lal Kumari, Sulekha Indradev Kumari, Priyanka Shyam Lal Sawaiyan Sawaiyan, Shanti Jaleshwar Kumari, Israni Dayl Soren, Anjali Raju Das Das, Ashwani Dinesh Kumar Kumari, Rashmi Niral Gudia Gudhia, Indrani Tarun Roy, Khushbu Nageshwar Kumar Kumari, Niharika Mani Prasad, Devyani Ravinder Prasad Prasad, Priya Satyendra Kumari, Monika Dhani Ram Murmu.

Karnataka Women: Chandasi Krishnamurthy J S, Pooja Mukhdev Kumari, Prerana Gidnalli Rajesh, Rameshwari Shivanand Gayakwad, Pooja N M Dhananjay, Niki Siri Bhagwan Prasad, Vanitha Ramu Vellaswamy, Chandu M Venkateshappa, Roshni Kiran Kumar, Divya G Gnanananda, Anagha Muraliprasad Lakshmipathyrao, Sahana Shamsundar Rao Pawar, Sanjana Harish Batni, Rakshitha Krishnappa Kalegowda, Akanksha Rajnish Kohli, Shishira Ashwath Babu Gowda, Sowmya M Manjunath, Prathyoosha K Kumar, Pushpa Panduranga Kiresur, Prathyusha Krishna Prasad Challuru, Mithila Radhakrishnan Vinod, Monica Chhelaram Patel, Shubha S Satish, Veda Krishnamurthy, Vrinda D Dinesh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JHA-W Dream11 Team/ KAR-W Dream11 Team/ Karnataka Women Dream11 Player List/ Jharkhand Women Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Womens Senior One Day Trophy/ Online Cricket Tips and more.