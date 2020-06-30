New Delhi: Financial constraints have forced walker Geeta Kumari, a state-level multiple gold medallist, to sell vegetables on the streets of Jharkhand for daily survival. Also Read - Jharkhand Allows BRO to Hire Workers From State After Getting Written Assurance Over Their 'Welfare'

Kumari has won eight gold medals at various state-level walking competitions apart from a silver and a bronze medal in competitions held in Kolkata.

Weak financial condition meant she has to juggle between selling vegetables on roadside, her studies and training for her pet event. A video of her plight was shared by social activist Yogita Bhayana on Twitter which caught Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's attention.

Soren directed the Ramgarh deputy commissioner Sandeep Singh to assist Kumari financially so that she can focus on her her athletics career.

Consequently, his intervention resulted in a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 from the Ramgarh district administration in addition to a a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 to pursue her athletics career.

Singh handed her a cheque of Rs 50,000 to Kumari and also announced arrangements for her training at a sports centre, according to an official release said.

“There are several sportspersons in Ramgarh who are capable of winning laurels for the country, and the administration will ensure they get support,” Singh said in a statement.

Kumari’s cousin Dhanjay Prajapati said she is happy after the financial help

“She sells vegetables and also is a final year BA student in Ananda College, Hazaribag, in the neighbouring district. Her family is financially weak and my sister wants to pursue her pet event. Now that the administration has given assistance she is very happy,” Prajapati was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.