With the entire country in lockdown mode due to coronavirus, several officials of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) have been stuck at the stadium complex for almost a month now. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Available Soon: One Million Doses of Drug Expected by September, Oxford Scientists Say

Jharkhand had already imposed lockdown three days ahead the nationwide on March 22. Also Read - Mother-of-Two, Breaks Ankles While Attempting ‘Oh Na Na Na’ TikTok Dance Challenge

Several JSCA employees including chairman of cricket committee and media coordinator Jai Kumar Sinha, lawn tennis coach among other are staying at the residential wing of the complex. Also Read - No Relaxations in Karnataka Till April 21, Final Decision on Lockdown Extension Today

“Business was usual at the JSCA before the state government announced the lockdown,” Sinha told The New Indian Express. “I was supervising construction of a swimming pool and a gym when the nationwide lockdown was announced a few days later. My family stays in Patna. I was left with no option than staying here at the residential wing of the complex.”

JSCA secretary Sanjay Sahay says those stranded have been housed in the residential wing and appropriate arrangements have been made for their stay.

“Given the sit­uation, no one is allowed to le­a­v­e the facility. Similarly, no ou­tsider is allowed in. All precautionary measures are being taken by us to ensure we all st­ay healthy and fit,” he said.

The state cricket board has made monetary contributions including Rs 51 lakh to the Jh­ark­h­a­nd chief minister’s relief fund and Rs 50 lakh to the BCCI.

The complex is also being used to house doctors and health workers who are looking after coronavirus patients in a nearby hospital.

“The Paras HEC Ho­s­pital, which is around 3km from the complex, has been turned into an isolation centre for treating COVID-19 patients. The state government needed rooms for accommodating doctors, nurses and other medical staff working at the hospital and we were more than happy to do our bit,” Sahay said.

He added, “Twenty-three rooms in the North Pavilion and more than 20 rooms in the academy wing have been marked for the healthcare workers.”