St. Johnstone vs Aberdeen Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Scottish League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match JHN vs ABD at McDiarmid Park: In the upcoming Scottish League 2020 fixture on Thursday evening, St. Johnstone will square off against Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park on matchday 2 of the tournament. The Scottish League JHN vs ABD encounter will kick-off at 12 AM IST – August 21. From the three games that they've featured in, St. Johnston have played one draw, registered one victory and lost one so far. Meanwhile, Aberdeen featured in just one game so far in the competition, in which they suffered a 0-1 defeat to Rangers. Both sides will be eager to get maximum points in order to climb higher up the league. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Scottish League JHN vs ABD match ahead. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the Scottish League is also not available online for the Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Scottish League match between St. Johnstone and Aberdeen will start at 12 AM IST – August 21 in India.

Venue: McDiarmid Park.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Elliot Parish

Defenders – S Tanser, L Gordon, J Kerr

Midfielders – L Craig (C), L Ferguson, C Bryson, N McGinn

Forwards – C Hendry, M OHalloran (VC), B Anderson

JHN vs ABD Predicted Playing XIs

St. Johnstone: Elliot Parish, Danny McNamara, Liam Gordon, Jason Kerr, Liam Craig, Craig Conway, David Wotherspoon, Ali McCann, Callum Hendry, Isaac Olaofe, John Robertson.

Aberdeen: Joe Lewis, Jack Mackenzie, Ashton Taylor, Andy Considine, Matty Kennedy, Lewis Ferguson, Craig Bryson, Niall McGinn, Michael Dangana, Bruce Anderson, Ryan Hedges.

JHN vs ABD SQUADS

St. Johnstone (JHN): Elliot Parish, Zander Clark, Ross Sinclair, Danny McNamara, Scott Tanser, Liam Gordon, Jason Kerr, Jamie McCart, Wallace Duffy, Liam Craig, Craig Conway, David Wotherspoon, Ali McCann, Cameron Ballantyne, Murray Davidson, Callum Booth, Shaun Rooney, Callum Hendry, Isaac Olaofe, Stevie May, Michael OHalloran, Chris Kane, John Robertson.

Aberdeen (ABD): Tom Ritchie, Tomas Cerny, Joe Lewis, Calvin Ramsay, Luke Turner, Jack Mackenzie, Tommie Hoban, Michael Devlin, Ashton Taylor, Shaleum Logan, Andy Considine, Ronald Hernandez, Scott McKenna, Ethan Ross, Connor Barron, Mark Gallagher, Miko Virtanen, Funso Ojo, Dean Campbell, Dylan McGeouch, Jonny Hayes, Matty Kennedy, Lewis Ferguson, Craig Bryson, Niall McGinn, Kevin Hanratty, Michael Ruth, Scott Wright, Michael Dangana, Ryan Edmondson, Curtis Main, Sam Cosgrove, Connor McLennan, Bruce Anderson, Ryan Hedges.

