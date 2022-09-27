New Delhi: Jhulan Goswami, who retired from all forms of cricket after the recently concluded series against England, ended as the 5th ranked bowler in the latest ODI women rankings. Playing her last series, the 39-year-old Goswami picked three in three games including two in the last one and played her part in India’s 3-0 series sweep over England by being the most economical bowler across the two sides, with an economy rate of 3.00 over 27 overs.Also Read - Fellow Bengal Cricketers Give A Rousing Welcome To Jhulan Goswami | Watch

On the other hand, Harmanpreet, who smashed a match-winning 143 not out off 111 deliveries in the second match in Canterbury, has gained four slots to reach the fifth position while opener Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have also moved up in the latest ranking that considers performances in the last two matches of that series as well as the IWC series between the West Indies and New Zealand.

Mandhana, a formerly top-ranked batter, who scored 40 and 50 in the two matches, has inched up one place to take the sixth position while Sharma's unbeaten 68 not out in the third match at Lord's has lifted her eight places to 24th position.

Pooja Vastrakar (up four places to 49th) and Harleen Deol (up 46 places to 81st) are other Indian players to move up the batters’ list while new-ball bowler Renuka Singh has galloped 35 places to take 35th position after grabbing four wickets each in the two matches.

Inputs from IANS