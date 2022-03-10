Hamilton: India veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami joined Lyn Fullston of Australia to become the joint highest-wicket taker in the history of Women’s World Cup. Jhulan achieved the feat during the match against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday. With 39 wickets to her name, Jhulan now leads the list along with Fullston of Australia.Also Read - Women's World Cup: India Thrash Pakistan By 107 Runs in Opening Match

The 39-year-old got rid of Katey Martin in the last over of the innings and returned with figures of 1 for 41. India restricted New Zealand to 260 for 9 at the end of their allotted 50 overs. Jhulan is also the highest wicket-taker in all Women's One-Day Internationals (WODIs) having picked up 248 wickets in 197 matches.

After opting to field first, India struck early and continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Pooja Vastrakar was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 4 for 34 while Rajeshwari Gayakwad chipped in with a couple of wickets that helped India to pile on the pressure on New Zealand.

Amelia Kerr (50) and Amy Satterthwaite (75) were instrumental in helping New Zealand rebuild the innings along with Martin that took them to a respectable total of 260.

With 261 to chase, India would look to keep their winning momentum in the Women’s World Cup 2022, having won their first match against Pakistan convincingly.