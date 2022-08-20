New Delhi: India’s star cricketer Jhulan Goswami is to play her farewell match at Lord’s against England. India on Friday announced the women’s ODI and T20I squads for England tour, which begins on September 10.Also Read - Graeme Smith Hails Kohli, Says Under Virat India led The Way In Development Of Test Cricket

According to BCCI sources, the final ODI match of the series will be the farewell match for Goswami, which will be played on 24th September 2022. Also Read - India Announces Women’s Squad For Overseas White-Ball Series Against England

Goswami began her international career as a 19-year-old in March 2002, and over the course of two decades, she played 12 Tests, 68 T20 internationals, and 201 ODIs. She holds the record for the most wickets in ODIs – 252 – and has featured in six 50-over World Cups. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Lays Out India's Plan Ahead of Asia Cup

Goswami last played for India during the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March this year. The 39-year-old Goswami had missed the tour of Sri Lanka in July amid speculations about her international future.

India will play three T20Is in England on September 10, 13 and 15, followed by three ODIs on September 18, 21 and 24.

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, S Meghana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), R Gayakwad, D Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire

India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, D Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues