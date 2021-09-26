New Delhi: Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami achieved another milestone on Sunday in the third WODI against Australia at Harrup Park, Mckay. Goswami scripted history after she dismissed Australia skipper Meg Lanning for a duck to claim her 600th Test wicket. After a close defeat in the 2nd ODI, Goswami brought her A-Game on the table in the third match to claim two wickets in an over by dismissing Rachael Haynes and Lanning to hurt Australia early.Also Read - AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints Australia Women vs India Women 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain- India vs India, Playing 11s For Today's ODI at Harrup Park 5:35 AM IST September 26 Sunday

Goswami is ranked amongst the greatest bowlers to ever play women's cricket. The 38-year-old is already the highest-wicket taker in Women's ODI with 239 scalps in 192 matches. Meanwhile, she is third on the list of most wickets by an Indian in women's Test cricket with 41 under her name. Former cricketer Diana Edulji is at the top for India with 63 scalps.



In Women T20Is, the 38-year-old retired with 56 wickets under her kitty in 2018. She has so far claimed 336 wickets in international cricket while the other 264 came in the domestic cricket she has played in her career.

Meanwhile, in the third ODI, Australia captain Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first as the hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Australia registered a comprehensive win in the first ODI, while the second match went till the final over where the hosts kept their nerves and chased down the target of 275 with Nicola Carey scoring the winning runs in a nail-biting thriller.

In the final match, Australia were 117/4 after 30 overs with Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner in the middle. Apart from Jhulan, Pooja Vastrakar also claimed a crucial wicket of Ellyse Perry, while wicketkeeper batswoman Alyssa Healy was run-out for 35