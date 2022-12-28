Jhulan Goswami Wants ‘A Settled Coach And Support Staff’ For Indian Women’s Cricket Team

New Delhi: Former India pacer Jhulan Goswami has admitted frequent changes in coaching staff affected team planning and urged for a ‘settled coach’ that might help the side in the long run. Goswami retired from international cricket earlier this year with 255 wickets — record in women’s ODIs.

The Indian women’s cricket team has gone under various hands in the past few years. From Tushar Arothe to Ramesh Powar to WV Raman and then again back to Powar to now Hrishikesh Kanitkar (designated batting coach), the Indian team has lacked continuity.

Goswami said the team deserves better. “It’s very difficult for me to comment as I am not part of the dressing room. But down the line, you will have to settle down with a good plan and vision and whoever is there should be there full time,” she said on the sidelines of an event.

“They should be appointed full time, then judged. I don’t know why those decisions (changes) happened. I want to see a settled coach and support staff,” added the legendary pacer.

Goswami also stated that she was never among those players who would go and ask for a certain coach and support staff. “In 20 years, I have never gone to the BCCI to complain about the support staff. I complain about need for more domestic cricket and facilities.

“For our girls to travel business class. That’s why they don’t like my face in decision making. I have never gone to the board to say I want or don’t want a coach,” she added. Meanwhile, she was happy that the long-awaited Women’s IPL is happening finally.

“It’s going to be an exciting year for women’s cricket. We have been waiting for women’s IPL for a long time. Finally, it is going to happen. I am sure it is going to change Indian women’s cricket,” said Goswami.