The Big Bash League (BBL) never fails to throw up some interesting incidents on the field. One such event occurred on Monday during a match between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers. Australia fast bowler Jhye Richardson was fielding near the boundary rope.

Strikers’ Jake Weatherland, who was well-set at 83 off just 47 balls, fell short of his crease with a throw from Richardson, who dispatched the ball with a bowling action from the boundary rope to run out Weatherland.

Weatherland had to depart in the 15th over after an innings that was decorated with 10 fours and three maximums as Richardson’s throw proved costly for him.

Weatherald, who had clipped a Chris Jordan delivery to the backward square leg and ran for a double, did not expect himself to be run out. But Richardson attacked the ball and picked it in one flow and instantly threw it to the right end – to the wicketkeeper – who immediately collected and whipped off the bails in a flash. Replays showed that the Strikers’ opener failed to make his ground in time and was given run out by the TV umpire.

The Strikers managed to score 198 runs in 18 overs, courtesy to Carey’s explosive innings in the end. In response, the Perth based team could only reach to 183 and lost the match by 15 runs.

The Big Bash League will run for the next two months. The final will be on February 6, venue of which is yet to be decided.