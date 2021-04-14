JIB vs BRE Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Brescia

Jinnah Brescia vs Brescia CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Brescia – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's JIB vs BRE at JCC Brescia Cricket: In match no. 10 of the ECS T10 Brescia tournament, the league's top two teams – Jinnah Brescia and Brescia CC will take on each other at the JCC Brescia Cricket ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Brescia JIB vs BRE match will start at 11 AM IST – April 14. Jinnah Brescia have won two consecutive matches against Pak Lions Ghedi by 72 runs and 9 wickets respectively. They are currently occupying the second spot in the standings with four points. On the other hand, Brescia CC won two straight matches against Janjua Brescia by 6 runs and 46 runs respectively. They are currently on the top spot in the standings with 6 points.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Brescia toss between Jinnah Brescia and Brescia CC will take place at 10:30 AM IST – April 14.

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket.

JIB vs BRE My Dream11 Team

Hassan Ahmad, Nisar Ahmed, Janaka Wass, Imad Khan (C), Babar Hussain, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Imran, Faheem Nazir (vc), Rukhsar Ahmed, Faisal Shah

JIB vs BRE Probable Playing XIs

Jinnah Brescia: Hassan Ahmad, Rukhsar Ahmed (C), Nisar Ahmed, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Rizwan, Faheem Nazir, Sukhwinder Singh, Janaka Wass, Harsha Wass (wk).

Brescia CC: Atta Ullah, Anwar Attieq, Yasir Nawaz (wk), Ranjah Hammad, Babar Hussain, Ali Raza Islam, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Imad Khan, Malik Mushtaq, Qulb Sajjad (C), Faisal Shah.

JIB vs BRE Squads

Jinnah Brescia: Atif Mehmood, Harsha Wass, Muhammad Imran, Janaka Wass, Abrar Bilal, Faheem Nazir, Ahmed Rukhsar (C), Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar (WK), Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Shahrukh Butt, Ghulam Farid, Ahmad Hassan (WK), Hasnat Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Humza Ishtiaq, Sukhwinder Singh, Arsalan Shahid and Mirza Ahmed.

Brescia CC: Atta Ullah, Babar Hussain, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad, Ranjah Hammad, Rizwan Muhammad, Ali Raza, Aliraza Qaisar, Basharat Ali, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Zai Mushtaq, Zain Haider, Ammad Khan, Anwar Attieq, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Shadnan Khan, Ahsan Akbar, Naseer Hussain, Yasir Nawaz.

