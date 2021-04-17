Jinnah Brescia vs Cividate Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Brescia 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s JIB vs CIV at JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia. In the Match of ECS T10 – Brescia on Tuesday, Jinnah Brescia will square off against Jinnah Brescia at the JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia. The ECS T10 – Brescia JIB vs CIV match will begin at 02:30 PM IST – April 17. It will be a crucial contest between the two teams to seal the pace in the final. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Brescia – JIB vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction, Jinnah Brescia vs Cividate Dream11 Tips, JIB vs CIV Probable Playing XIs, JIB vs CIV Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Jinnah Brescia vs Cividate ECS T10 Brescia, JIB vs CIV Dream11 Guru Tips. Also Read - BRE vs JAB Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Brescia 1st Semifinal: Captain, Vice-captain For Brescia CC vs Janjua Brescia, Today's Probable XIs at JCC Brescia Cricket at 12:30 PM IST April 17 Saturday

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Brescia match toss between Jinnah Brescia vs Cividate will take place at 02:00 PM IST – April 17 Also Read - MAL vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips FanCode Portugal T10 Match 21: Captain, Vice-captain - Malo CC vs Coimbra Knights, Today's Probable XIs at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo at 10 PM IST April 16 Monday

Time: 02:30 PM IST. Also Read - JIB vs CIV Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Brescia Match 20: Captain, Vice-captain For Jinnah Brescia vs Cividate CC, Today's Probable XIs at JCC Brescia Cricket Ground at 6:30 PM IST April 16 Friday

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia

JIB vs CIV My Dream11 Team

Hassan Ahmad, Farhan Javaid (c), Nisar Ahmed, Azhar Hussain, Rashid Umar, Janaka Wass (vc), Faheem Nazir, Dara Shikoh, Usman Javaid, Humza Ishtiaq, Ramzan Shabbir

JIB vs CIV Probable Playing XIs

Jinnah Brescia: Hassan Ahmad (wk), Rukhsar Ahmed (c), Nisar Ahmed, Azhar Hussain, Humza Ishtiaq, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Rizwan, Faheem Nazir, Sukhwinder Singh, Janaka Wass, Harsha Wass

Cividate: Bilal Ahmad, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid (wk), Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Ramzan Shabbir, Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh (c), Rashid Umar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JIB Dream11 Team/ CIV Dream11 Team/ Jinnah Brescia Dream11 Team Prediction/ Cividate Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Brescia/ Online Cricket Tips and more.