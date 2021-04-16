JIB vs CIV Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Brescia

Jinnah Brescia vs Cividate CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Brescia – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's JIB vs CIV at JCC Brescia Cricket: In the match no. 20 of ECS T10 Brescia tournament, Jinnah Brescia will take on Cividate CC at the JCC Brescia Cricket ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Brescia JIB vs CIV match will start at 6:30 PM IST – April 16. Jinnah Brescia are at the top of the points table in this season of the FanCode ECS T10 Brescia whereas Cividate occupy the third spot. Jinnah Brescia has played six matches in ECS T10 Brescia out of which they have won four games. While Cividate CC have also played six matches and were able to win only three matches.

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket.

JIB vs CIV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nisar Ahmed (VC), Hassan Ahmad

Batsmen – Janaka Wass, Arslan Sabir, Muhammad Rizwan

All-rounders – Dara Shikoh (C), Kuljinder Singh, Sukhwinder Singh-I

Bowlers – Usman Javaid, Muhammad Arslan, Faheem Nazir

JIB vs CIV Probable Playing XIs

Jinnah Brescia: Ahmed Abrar Bilal, Hasnat Ahmed, Ahmed Nisar, Nawaz Sharukh, Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Sajjad, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Imran, Faheem Nazir, Ahmed Rukhsar.

Cividate CC: Dara Shikoh, Farhan Javaid (wk), Arslan Sabir, Usman Javaid, Muhammad Arslan, Bilal Ahmad, Waleed Sikandar, Abdul Rehman, Ramzan Shabbir, Kuljinder Singh (C), Rashid Umar.

JIB vs CIV Squads

Jinnah Brescia: Atif Mehmood, Harsha Wass, Muhammad Imran, Janaka Wass, Abrar Bilal, Faheem Nazir, Ahmed Rukhsar (C), Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar (WK), Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Shahrukh Butt, Ghulam Farid, Ahmad Hassan (WK), Hasnat Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Humza Ishtiaq, Sukhwinder Singh, Arsalan Shahid and Mirza Ahmed.

Cividate CC: Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh, Rashid Umar, Ali Sikandar, Usman Talib, Bilal Ahmed, Yaqub Iqbal, Amir Nadeem, Ramzan Shabbir.

