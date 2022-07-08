JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Italy, Brescia 2022 Fantasy Hints

JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Italy, Brescia 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Jinnah Brescia vs Kings XI, Playing 11s For Today’s Match JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia, 12 PM IST July 8, Friday

TOSS – The ECS T10 Brescia 2022 Series toss between Jinnah Brescia and Kings XI will take place at 11.30 AM IST

Time – July 08, 12PM IST



Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia.

JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team

N Ahmed, V Kumar, V Yadav, S Nawaz, S Singh, F Nazir, K Lal, J Singh, R Ahmed, H Ali, J Singh.

Captain: F Nazir. Vice-Captain: K Lal.

JIB vs KIN-XI Probable Playing XI

JIB: Hamza Qaisar, Rizwan Yousaf, Nawaz Shahrukh, Mubashir Hussain, Sadat Ali, Hamid Nasir-I, Muhammad Rizwan, Ghulam Farid, Faisal Shabbir, Sukhwinder Singh-I, Ahmed Rukhsar.

KIN-XI: Vikas Kumar (wk), Vibhor Yadav, Simranjit Singh (c), Kuldeep Lal, Jagmeet Singh, Malkeet Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jaipal Singh, Abdullah Abdullah, Sarbjit Singh.