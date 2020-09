JICC vs KLCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s JICC vs KLCC at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground: In the third and penultimate match of the day, Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club will take the field against Kent Lanka Cricket Club. Also Read - RCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Roma Capannelle Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club T10 Match at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground 3:30 PM IST September 2

The T10 match gets underway from 5:30 PM IST. Also Read - JJB vs BRCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Brescia Cricket Club T10 Match at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground 1:30 PM IST September 2

A total of four matches have been scheduled for the day with the event organisers forced to restructure the entire fixtures because the opening day matches were washed out. Also Read - ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction 3rd T20I Old Trafford: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For England vs Pakistan T20 Match in Manchester at 10:30 PM IST Tuesday September 1

September 2 Schedule

Match 5, Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Brescia Cricket Club, 1:30 PM IST

Match 6, Roma Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club, 3:30 PM IST

Match 7, Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club, 5:30 PM IST

Match 8, Roma Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club, 8:00 PM IST

The series will be played over seven days with 10 teams participating.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club and Kent Lanka Cricket Club will take place at 5:00 PM (IST) – September 2

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

JICC vs KLCC My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Jafri (captain), Shehan Kurukulsuriya (vice-captain), Muhammad Iqbal, Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Sajjad, Ahmed Rukhsar, Romesh Lakmal, Colombo Maha Perera, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Rizwan, Bashitha Mihindukulusuriya

JICC vs KLCC Squads

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club: Muhammad Shouab, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Muhammad Imran, Ahmad Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Iqbal, Ahmed Rukhsar, Malik Mushtaq, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Sajjad, Ahmed Butt

Kent Lanka Cricket Club: Colombo Maha Perera, Thimira Welikalage, Dissawe Mudiyanselage, Shehan Kurukulsuriya, Chamode Arachchige, Muthumala Sudarshana, Nevil John Even Renath, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Meshen Alessio Herath, Ruchira Naotunna, TIkiriyadura Silva, Singin Chakrawarthige, Kasthuru Arachchilage, Danushka Tikiriyadura, Mithun Jayamanna, Bashitha Mihindukulusuriya, Handi Jagath de Silva, Romesh Lakmal

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JICC Dream11 Team/ KLCC Dream11 Team/ Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Kent Lanka Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.