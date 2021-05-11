New Delhi: The countdown to India’s tour of England has already begun and fans from both the teams can’t wait to have a go at each other with the series set to be one of the most exciting contests in recent times. The social media banter has already started with both sides trolling each other. After the Indian fans started having a go at Jimmy Anderson by calling the English paceman ‘Clouderson’, the Barmy hit back by posting a video of a recent match played between India and England in Chennai. Also Read - Mohammed Shami Recalls Wasim Akram's Role In His Bowling Career

The video showed Ajinkya Rahane’s stumps go for a walk as Anderson produced yet another jaffa on a wicket that had little help for the seamers. The video was posted to counter the Indian fans calling Anderson as ‘Clouderson’ stressing on the fact that the England seamer can only move the ball in overcast conditions or with some help from the wicket. Also Read - India’s Tour Of Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya Contenders To Lead The Side

The Indian fans didn’t hold back either and hit back by posting another video where Rishabh Pant was seen reverse sweeping Anderson over the top of slips.

Indian cricket fans: the saltiest in world sport… — Dan Snook (@dan_snook) May 10, 2021

England would look to avenge their loss against India a couple of months back while India having won two back to back series against Australia in Australia and England in India, will only look extend their dominance in world cricket at the moment.

With India set to play New Zealand in the ICC World Test championship in the middle of June, Virat Kohli’s men would get enough time to get acclimatised with the English conditions. According to former India captain Rahul Dravid, this is India’s best chance to win against England in England and also went on to predict a 3-2 series win for the visitors.