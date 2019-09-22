St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders: It was a breathtaking return catch from Jimmy Neesham but his reaction to it will not suggest that. Neesham took one of the best return catches to send John Campbell packing in the ongoing CPL match. Campbell made some space for himself and hit it hard and it looked that it was going for a boundary and there was no stopping that. From nowhere, Neesham stuck his right hand on his follow through and the ball got stuck there. Initially, Neesham was also in disbelief it seems and hence he did not celebrate. He was unusually casual after taking the one-handed screamer. It may not have been the best delivery Neesham bowled, but the fielding ensured the Knight Riders have a wicket.

Here is the video:

Jimmy Neesham takes the play of the day crown from match 18 for this magnificent catch #CPL19 #Biggestpartyinsport #Cricketplayedlouder pic.twitter.com/qCRqjQOcHL — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 22, 2019

Earlier in the day, TKR won the toss and opted to field first. The Zouks did not get off to the best of starts as they lost openers Andre Fletcher (9) and John Campbell (6) early in the innings. At the time of filing the copy, the Zouks were struggling at 99/4 in the 13th over. Ingram is batting on 52*.

St Lucia Zouks Squad

Playing XI: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Colin Ingram, John Campbell, Colin de Grandhomme, Daren Sammy (c), Christopher Barnwell, Jeavor Royal, Hardus Viljoen, Kesrick Williams, Fawad Ahmed

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad

Playing XI: Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (c), Darren Bravo, James Neesham, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Seekkuge Prasanna, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan