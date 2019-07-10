India-New Zealand: Move over Stokes, Jadeja and Cottrell, Neesham has taken one of the finest catches of the season! Not just because it was a breathtaking catch, but it was a catch taken at a World Cup semi-final stage. Defending a paltry 240, Kiwis needed early wickets. Karthik sliced it outside off, hard, Jimmy – at point – dived blindfolded only on intuition, low to his left, plucking what was never his. The catch meant India lost their fourth wicket as Karthik was dismissed for six off 25 balls. It was a catch that could very well end up as the catch of the tournament.