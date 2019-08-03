India vs New Zealand: Seems like Jimmy Neesham is still having the hangover of the semi-final win over India. The Kiwi all-rounder took an unnecessary jibe at Indian captain Virat Kohli as he compared his Ashes career to that of Englishman Rory Burns. Burns slammed his maiden Test hundred during the 1st Ashes Test at Edgbaston. At stumps on Day 2, Burns was unbeaten on 125*. It was his knock that put England in the box seat. Neesham’s cheeky post read, “Rory Burns now has more runs in his first Ashes innings than Virat Kohli has in his entire Ashes career.”

Rory Burns now has more runs in his first Ashes innings than Virat Kohli has in his entire Ashes career 🤷‍♂️ — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 3, 2019

And here is how fans gave it back to him:

And Rogerer Federer has ZERO wickets in the last 4 Ashes series — cricky (@Crickosaurus) August 3, 2019

And more hundreds than Cook, Trescothick, Atherton and Stewart combined in a home Ashes Test while opening. — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) August 3, 2019

But he will never be able to surpass Virat Kohli’s runs in Asia Cup 😍 — Akshay Sharma (@ViratsMSDBhakti) August 3, 2019

Rory burns now has more runs in his first ashes innings than entire kiwi team in ashes. — अंकित राज 🇮🇳 (@proudindianraj) August 3, 2019

Meanwhile, after dominating the Australian batsmen for most of the day one, the English batsmen tamed the visiting bowlers throughout the second day of the first Ashes Test. Opener Rory Burns batted all day and scored an unbeaten 125 to help his team reach 267/4 at the stumps.

On an overcast day, which saw Jason Roy getting dismissed cheaply, the crowd at Edgbaston witnessed a solid defensive show by the same batsmen who had crumbled against a much weaker Ireland a week ago at Lord’s. While the day belonged to Burns throughout, skipper Joe Root also pitched in with an important contribution. In the partnership of 132 with Burns, he scored a gritty 57 off 119 deliveries.