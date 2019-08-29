We live in a technologically advanced world, unlike our predecessors. In today’s world, social media plays a huge role in influencing our decision, be it life, work or relationships. While this has its upsides, the downsides are also there. It is up to the user as to how he/she wants to use it. Recently, New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham found a Pakistani actress stalking him on his social media page. The stranger also made a bold move where she asked Neesham to be the father of her future kids. That is rather bold! Apparently, the girl happens to be a Pakistani actress name Sehar Shinwari.

Earlier, Jimmy had posted on his official Twitter account, “I feel like I have a much-lessened fear of eternal damnation in hell thanks to travelling through LA Airport a few times”.

“She tweeted, “Jimmy would you like to be the daddy of my future kids”.Jimmy would you like to be daddy of my future kids 😉😜— Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) August 28, 2019

The Kiwi cricketer was quick to respond. He was not harsh but in a flirtatious kind of way, saying “I really feel like the emojis were unnecessary”.

Not so long ago, the social savvy cricketer during a Q&A session with fans revealed his favourite cricketer was Ish Sodhi. Neesham was apart of the World Cup side which reached the finals and lost it by a whisker to hosts England.