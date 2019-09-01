Asian Games gold medallist Jinson Johnson bettered his own 1500m national record while clinching silver in the ISTAF Berlin event on Sunday. Johnson clocked 3 minutes 35.24 seconds to finish second behind Joshua Thompson of United States at the Olympic Stadium, Berlin.

The earlier national record in the name of the 28-year-old Kerala runner was 3:37.86 which he had set at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games last year. He also holds the 800m national record (1:45.65).

With his own national record-shattering effort, Jinson also qualified for the World Championships to be held in Doha from September 28 to October 6. The World Championships qualifying time is 3:36.00.

“I was expecting to set new national record but did not expect to win the silver. I will now go to Colorado in USA for further training and then to Doha for World Championships,” Jinson said after the event.

#JinsonJohnson breaks yet another #Indian Record with a superb second place finish in 1500m at #ISTAFBerlin. With a time of 3:35.24 (NR,PB)@JinsonJohnson5 also qualifies for World Championships #Doha2019 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/nctWxszcog — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) September 1, 2019



“I am very happy. But my ultimate aim is to do well in Tokyo 2020.”

Jinson had won the 2018 Asian Games gold in 1500m with a time of 3:44.72.

ISTAF Berlin is a part of the IAAF World Challenge meetings, the second tier of global one day athletics events. It is the penultimate leg of the IAAF World Challenge meetings this year.