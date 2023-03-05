Home

Jio Cinemas Streaming is a Huge Hit For Top-Notch Camera Angles During WPL 2023 – VIRAL TWEETS

WPL 2023: The fans, who are the real stakeholders of the game, reckoned the camera angles and technology are top-notch and the viewing experience is way better.

Navi Mumbai: While the women created history on Saturday with the inaugural Women’s Premier League match at the DY Patil stadium, it was the experience of watching the game on Jio Cinemas that got fans talking. Fans took to social space to speak about their experience of watching the game on Jio Cinemas. The fans, who are the real stakeholders of the game, reckoned the camera angles and technology are top-notch and the viewing experience is way better.

Most fans took to social media and reacted expressing their happiness. Here are some of the fan reactions:

Great experience with #jiocinema. This streaming quality is exactly what we needed. Superb! pic.twitter.com/B8roSULTuZ — सृष्टि  (@ShrishtySays) March 4, 2023

Watching cricket match on #JioCinema was a better experience. It shows the kind of low budget telecast was delivered to us by the Star Sports all these years. — Pradeep (@pradeepkarunadu) March 4, 2023

The quality of content is so good #jiocinema — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) March 4, 2023

Meanwhile, it was a big win for the Mumbai Indians to get their campaign started. After scoring a mammoth 207 for five in 20 overs, the MI side bowled out the Gujarat Giants for 64. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was the star for Mumbai as she hit a breathtaking 65 off 30 balls.

“I think it was a brilliant start, it felt like a dream come true. First day and whatever we did it worked well for us. We kept things simple and clear. Told players to play natural. It is a big day for women’s cricket and we talked about expressing ourselves,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

