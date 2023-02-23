Top Recommended Stories

‘Jiska Kaam Usiey Ko Saajhey’: Aakash Chopra’s Old Video Of Suggesting Not To Try Rohit Sharma As Test Opener Goes Viral

Aakash is facing backlash on social media from a section of his fans for defending Rahul even when he is unable to deliver for India.

Published: February 23, 2023 3:22 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Driti Atri

Venkatesh Prasad vs Aakash Chopra

New Delhi: Indian batter KL Rahul’s current form in the game is questionable these days, even after getting alot of opportunities, the right-handed batter has failed to score runs. Since the start of 2022, he has only managed to score one fifty in six Tests.

With Shubman Gill warming the bench, Rahul’s scores so far in two test matches of Border-Gavaskar Trophy (20, 17 and 1). He was sacked as India’s Test vice-captain and is now likely to lose his spot in the playing XI as well for the remaining two Tests.

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad critizised Rahul’s poor form and questioned his selection in the team. In defence of Rahul, another former Indian player Aakash Chopra got in debate with Venkatesh via Tweets.

The former batter got involved in a Twitter battle with Prasad. The debate took an interesting turn when Prasad dug out Chopra’s old tweet from 2012, in which he is criticising Rohit Sharma’s poor which was similar to KL Rahul.

After Venkatesh’s tweet went viral, Akash Chopra deleted his old tweet but now, an old video of Akash Chopra  is going viral, in which he can be heard being against trying Rohit as an opener in Test matches.

Here is the video:

