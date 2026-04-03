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Jitesh Sharma eyes long-term dominance with RCB vision, says, "This is not one-year...

Jitesh Sharma eyes long-term dominance with RCB vision, says, “This is not one-year…

RCB wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma opens up on legacy goals, emotional setbacks, and the impact of Dinesh Karthik on his development during a RCB podcast.

Jitesh Sharma (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma believes last season’s title has only fueled the side’s confidence to create a lasting legacy at the franchise.

Jitesh said, “This is not a one-year thing. We are here to dominate. I want to prove that what happened last season was not a one-off.”

Looking back on RCB’s title-winning campaign, Jitesh Sharma said being part of that success continues to be a truly rewarding experience, “Winning the first trophy for RCB was a magical feeling. The biggest satisfaction was knowing that I had contributed to it. That is a moment I will always be proud of.”

Jitesh also opened up about the loss of his father, saying it is something he continues to carry with him. “When you lose your father, that void never really goes away. I am not trying to forget it. I want to carry that emotion with me and keep moving forward.”

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Jitesh Sharma cherishes father witnessing his India debut

Jitesh further said how special it was that his father had witnessed him represent India and win the title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, “I am proud that my father saw me wear the India jersey and saw me lift the trophy for RCB. That means everything to me.”

Speaking about his return to the RCB setup after a challenging phase, Jitesh Sharma said the team environment played a key role in helping him reset, “When I walked back into Chinnaswamy and saw the red and blue again, I felt reborn. Being back in that environment made me feel like myself again.”

Jitesh credited Dinesh Karthik for playing a key role in his development over the past year. “A lot of the credit for my growth goes to DK ‘anna’. He helped me understand my game better, use my strengths properly and improve mentally. DK asked me to take a break, put the bat away for a while and spend time with my family and friends. That helped me reset.”

Jitesh Sharma on missing out on India selcetion

On missing out on India selection, Jitesh Sharma said his larger goal remains firmly intact, “Playing for India is still the ultimate goal. I felt I did my part, so I have no regrets. Now it is about staying ready and finding the next opportunity.”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 5

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