JJ vs BHS Dream11 Team Prediction Hong Kong Women’s T20

Jade Jets vs Bauhinia Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Hong Kong Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's JJ vs BHS at Mission Road Ground: In another exciting Match 2 of Hong Kong Women's T20 tournament, Jade Jets will lock horns with the Bauhinia Stars at the Mission Road Ground on Sunday. The Hong Kong Women's T20 JJ vs BHS match will start at 7 AM IST – June 20. Jade Jets won the first game quite convincingly and they are leading the three-match series 1-0. On the other hand, Bauhinia Stars lost the 1st match very badly. Except for Shanzeen Shahzad, none of the other batswomen scored enough runs. Here is the Hong Kong Women's T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JJ vs BHS Dream11 Team Prediction, JJ vs BHS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, JJ vs BHS Probable XIs Hong Kong Women's T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Jade Jets vs Bauhinia Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hong Kong Women's T20.

TOSS: The Hong Kong Women's T20 toss between Bauhinia Stars and Jade Jets will take place at 6:30 AM IST – June 20.

Time: 7 AM IST.

Venue: Mission Road Ground.

JJ vs BHS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Hiu Ying Cheung

Batters – Shanzeen Shahzad-II, Pull To, Amanda Cheung

All-rounders – Meriko Hill (C), Maryam Bibi (VC), Keenu Gill, Ruchitha Venkatesh

Bowlers – Betty Chan, Kary Chan, Alison Siu

JJ vs BHS Probable Playing 11s

Jade Jets: Jasmine Titmuss (C), Hiu Yeng Cheung (wk), Katy Gibbons, Pull To, Tinaz Karbhari, Mariko Hill, Keenu Gill, Tammy Chu, Charlotte Chan, Rajvir Kaur, Betty Chan.

Bauhinia Stars: Kary Chan (C), Jenefer Davies (wk), Ruchitha Venkatesh, Amanda Cheung, Dorothea Chan, Emma Lai II, Maryam Bibi, Shanzeen Shahzad II, Alison Siu, Anum Ahmad, Maheen Haider.

JJ vs BHS Squads

Jade Jets: Pull To, Tammy Chu, Tinaz Karbhari, Charlotte Chan, Iqra Sahar, Jasmine Titmuss, Rida Haider, Ashley Hung, Betty Chan, Katy Gibbons, Keenu Gill, Mariko Hill, Rajvir Kaur, Hiu Ying Cheung.

Bauhinia Stars: Alison Siu, Amanda Cheung, Dorothea Chan, Jaswinder Kaur, Jennifer Alumbro, Anum Ahmad, Emma Lai, Kary Chan, Maheen Haider, Maryam Bibi, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Connie Wong, Shanzeen Shahzad, Jenefer Davies.

