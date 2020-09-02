JJB vs BRCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Brescia Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's JJB vs BRCC at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground: The first match of the third day of the tournament will be played between Janjua Brescia Cricket Club and Brescia Cricket Club.

The T10 match gets underway from 1:30 PM IST.

A total of four matches have been scheduled for the day with the event organisers forced to restructure the entire fixtures because the opening day matches were washed out.

September 2 Schedule

Match 5, Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Brescia Cricket Club, 1:30 PM IST

Match 6, Roma Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club, 3:30 PM IST

Match 7, Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club, 5:30 PM IST

Match 8, Roma Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club, 8:00 PM IST

The series will be played over seven days with 10 teams participating.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Janjua Brescia Cricket Club and Brescia Cricket Club will take place at 1:00 PM (IST) – September 2

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

JJB vs BRCC My Dream11 Team

Waseem Ahmad (captain), Yasir Nawaz (vice-captain), Imran Khan, Hasnat Ahmed, Raheem Qureshi, Javed Muhammad, Abdul Rehman, Imran Naveed, Zahid Ali, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Yaseem

JJB vs BRCC Squads

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club: Adnan Ali, Rehman Abdul, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Shueb Khan, Gurjinder Singh, Hasnat Ahmed, Usama Munir, Hamza Saad, Zain Ul Abdeen, Bachittar Singh, Zahid Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Yaseen,

Brescia Cricket Club: Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Rizwan Muhammad, Qulb Sajjad, Dullu Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Ammad Alam Khan, Naseer Hussain, Javed Muhammaad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali

