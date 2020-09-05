Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Janjua Brescia CC vs Jinnah Brescia CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's JJB vs JICC at Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground: After the success of ECS T10 Cyprus League, it's time to shift our focus and base to Italy as ECS T10 – Rome which kicked-off with a bang on Monday – August 31. In another exciting league clash of ECS T10 Rome tournament – Janjua Brescia CC will be up against the Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club at the Roma Capannella Cricket Ground, Rome. The ECS T10 – Rome JJB vs JICC match will begin at 1.30 PM IST – September 6. This is the first semifinal fixture of the tournament on supe Sunday. The league has been successful in taking cricket to new heights in entire Europe. Both sides are well equipped with some quality players and have the ability to make some giant strides in the points table.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 toss between Janjua Brescia CC vs Jinnah Brescia CC will take place at 1.15 PM (IST) – September 6.

Time: 1.30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ahmad Hassan

Batsmen: Hasnat Ahmed (VC), Naeem Ahmad, Anwar Attieq

All-Rounders: Zahid Ali, Bachittar Singh, Muhammad Iqbal (C), Muhammad Jafri

Bowlers: Muhammad Yaseen, Malik Mushtaq, Ahmed Rukhsar

JJB vs JICC Probable Playing XIs

Janjua Brescia CC: Muhammad Saqib, Naeem Ahmad, Abdul Rehman, Hasnat Ahmed, Adnan Ali, Zain Abdeen Ul, Waseem Ahmad, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Yaseen, Hamza Saad, Shueb Khan.

Jinnah Brescia CC: Ahmed Nisar (wk), Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Iqbal, Ghulam -Farid, Hussain Abubakar, Malik Mushtaq, Muhammad Rizwan-I, Ahmed Butt-I, Muhammad Jafri, Ahmed Rukhsar.

JJB vs JICC Squads

Janjua Brescia CC (JJB): Adnan Ali, Rehman Abdul, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Shueb Khan, Gurjinder Singh, Hasnat Ahmed, Usama Munir, Hamza Saad, Zain Ul Abdeen, Bachittar Singh, Zahid Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Yaseen.

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (JICC): Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Sajjad, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Rizwan-I, Nawaz Sharukh, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Iqbal, Ahmed Butt-I, Ahmed Rukhsar, Malik Mushtaq, Hussain Abubakar, Ghulam -Farid.

