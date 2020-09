JJB vs RBCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's JJB vs RBCC at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground: Group B toppers Janjua Brescia Cricket Club will be up against Rome Bangla Cricket Club who are placed at the third spot in Group Bafter Thursday's play ended.

A total of five matches have been scheduled for Friday.

September 4 Schedule

#Match 13, Kings XI Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 14, Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 15, Rome Bangla Cricket Club vs Roma Capannelle Cricket Club, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 16, Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 17, Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club, 8:30 PM IST

The series will be played over seven days with 10 teams participating. The teams have been divided into two groups of five each.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Janjua Brescia Cricket Club and Rome Bangla Cricket Club will take place at 2:00 PM (IST) – September 4.

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

JJB vs RBCC My Dream11 Team

Ahmed Anik (captain), Waseem Ahmad (vice-captain), Hasnat Ahmed, Naeem Ahmad, Hossain Fahad, Ahmed MD-Rahat, Muhammad Yaseen, Hamza Saad, Bhomic Chandra-Bikash, Adnan Ali, Kadir Abdul

JJB vs RBCC Squads

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club: Adnan Ali, Rehman Abdul, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Shueb Khan, Gurjinder Singh, Hasnat Ahmed, Usama Munir, Hamza Saad, Zain Ul Abdeen, Bachittar Singh, Zahid Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Yaseen,

Rome Bangla Cricket Club: Dewpura Tinusha, Kadir Abdul, Ahmed MD Rahat, Dewan Rana, Rahaman Saidur, Hossain MD Bilal Bhuyain, Hossain Fahad, Tariqul Islam, Guneththi Ravidu, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Amin Munsurul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Anik, Ahmed Rajib, Monsur Mojammel, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Miah Alamin

