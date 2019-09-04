With an aim to prepare for the upcoming domestic season, Jammu and Kashmir cricket team is set to have its camp in Baroda from Thursday. The move comes in the light of the developments in Srinagar which saw the players being asked to leave the Valley due to security reasons. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who has been associated with Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) team as player-cum-mento confirmed the development.

“By today all the boys have assembled in Jammu. There are 27 of them, half from Jammu and half from Kashmir. We had a meeting and decided we would give an advertisement on television, on a local Kashmiri channel. So from there, the boys assembled in Jammu and the camp will be held in Baroda,” Irfan was quoted by IANS.

“The camp will take place at Motibag Cricket Ground in Baroda from Thursday.”

The domestic season is underway with the Duleep Trophy. It will be followed by the domestic fifty-over tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy. The league round of Ranji Trophy is scheduled to begin on December 9.

The turmoil in Jammu & Kashmir has also seen the Cricket Association suspend all cricketing activities.

A senior official of the JKCA had confirmed the same last month and said it was due to security reasons that the players were asked to leave the place. The army had earlier issued a security advisory asking tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to leave the valley.

Earlier, the side-effects of clampdown finally started to show as Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) decided to pull out of the Vizzy Trophy after they failed to connect with the players due to lack of communication facilities.

Since the curfew was imposed in the valley, cricket in that part of the region has completely been barred. The team was supposed to play ten practice games ahead of the season opener in Vizag could only manage to play four.

Pathan along with coach Milap Mewada and trainer Sudarshan VP left the state at the earliest after Indian government’s security advisory following the unrest.