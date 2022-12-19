Top Recommended Stories
JK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 19 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars, Playing 11s For Today’s Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 3 PM IST December 19, 2022, Monday.
Here is the Lanka Premier League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, JK vs CS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, JK vs CS Playing 11s Lanka Premier League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League 2022.
JK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 19 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Lanka Premier League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, JK vs CS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, JK vs CS Playing 11s Lanka Premier League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League 2022. JK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 19 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars, Playing 11s For Today’s Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 3 PM IST December 19, 2022, Monday.
Also Read:
- Wanindu Hasaranga Credits Lanka Premier League For Making Him A Batter Captain
- Sanath Jayasuria Sees Bright Future For Sri Lanka Cricket Through Lanka Premier League
- PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Pakistan vs England Test Match at Multan Cricket Stadium at 10:30 AM IST December 9 Fri
TOSS – The Lanka Premier League 2022 match toss between Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
Time – December 19, 3 PM IST
Venue- R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
JK vs CS Dream11 Team
Keepers – Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batsmen – Shoaib Malik, Avishka Fernando (C), Charith Asalanka
All-rounders – Benny Howell (VC), James Fuller
Bowlers – Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha.
JK vs CS Probable Playing XI
Jaffna Kings: S Malik, A Fernando, Afif Hossain, T Perera(C), JK Fuller, Dunith Wellalage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, S Samarawickrama, M Theekshana, B Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Colombo Stars: C Asalanka, RS Bopara, ND Paranavithana, A Mathews(C), Benny Howell, Karim Janat, N Dickwella, D Chandimal, JF Vandersay, K Rajitha, S Lakmal.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.