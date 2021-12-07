JK vs DG Dream11 Team Predictions Lanka Premier League T20

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's JK vs DG at R.Premadasa Stadium: The Jaffna Kings and the Dambulla Giants will cross swords in Match No.4 of the Lanka Premier League 2021 on Monday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Kings, led by Thisara Perera, started their campaign on a disastrous note. On December 5, Galle Gladiators defeated them by 54 runs. After electing to field first, the Kings' bowlers faltered a wee bit as the Gladiators racked up a solid score of 164 for seven on the board. Jayden Seales was the standout bowler for the Kings as he picked up three wickets and bowled at an economy rate of 5.80. In their run-chase, the Kings were shot out for 110 in 18.4 overs. Samit Patel picked up a three-wicket haul and didn't allow the Kings to get away. Meanwhile, the Giants, led by Dasun Shanaka, made an impressive start to their campaign. On Monday, December 6, they beat the Kandy Warriors by 20 runs. After electing to bat, the Giants racked up a massive score of 190 for seven after Phil Salt's blistering 27-ball 64. Niroshan Dickwella and Ramesh Mendis also chipped in with handy knocks. While defending the score, the Giants' bowlers were mostly clinical as the Warriors failed to go beyond 170. Nuwan Pradeep and Mendis picked up three wickets apiece for the Giants. Here is the Lanka Premier League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JK vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, JK vs DG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, JK vs DG Probable XIs Lanka Premier League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League T20.

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 toss between Jaffna Kings and Dambulla Giants will take place at 2.30 PM IST – December 7.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium.

JK vs DG My Dream11 Team

Phil Salt, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Upul Tharanga, Sohaib Maqsood, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep, Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Phil Salt, Vice-Captain: Upul Tharanga.

JK vs DG Probable Playing XIs

Jaffna Kings: Upul Tharanga, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Avishka Fernando, Sammu Ashan, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales.

Dambulla Giants: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Phil Salt, Sohaib Maqsood, Dasun Shanaka (c), Sacha DeAlwis, Najibullah Zadran, Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep.