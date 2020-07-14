JKP vs HSG Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Jonkoping CA vs Hisingen CC, Match 8, ECS T10 Gothenburg – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's JKP vs HSG in Kviberg: The eighth match of the ongoing European Cricket Series in Gothenberg will be played between Jonkoping CA and Hisingen CC at 7:30 pm (IST).

Day 1 Results

#Seaside CC (103/4) beat Almhult CC (101/5) by 6 wickets

#Watan Zalmi (73/4) beat Almhult CC (70) by 6 wickets

#Watan Zalmi (74/9) beat Hisingen CC (61/5) by 13 runs

#Hisingen CC (80/4) beat Almhult CC (79/5) by 6 wickets

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC.

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg.

Toss: The toss between Jonkoping CA and Hisingen CC will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg



JKP vs HSG My Dream11 Team

Muqadar Saleem (captain), Amit Jain (vice-captain), Naser Batcha, Aritra Nag, Tariq Bashir, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Chaitanya Kilari, Muhammad Ismail, Praveen Kumar, Sahargul Shirzad, Bharat Konka

JKP vs HSG Squads

Jonkoping CA: Naser Batcha, Usman Ali, Bhavya Patel, Muhammad Ismail, Sahargul Shirzad, Bilal Munir, Muhammad Tanveer, Mansoor Afzal, Muhamamd Qasim, Mustafa Zabihullah, Adil Javiad, Fahim Mandozai, Babar Rehman, Zubair Zia, Tariq Bashir, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Talha Omer, Sheraz Ali, Sohail Zia, Riaz Khan

Hisingen CC: Fareed Mohammed, Amit Jain, Muqadar Saleem, Aritra Nag, Bharat Konka, Mohit Dhir, Bhawanjot Grewal, Gourav Aggarwal, Praveen Kumar, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Chaitanya Kilari, Shankar Padmanabhan, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Umais Ahmed, M Wasi Alam, Justine Selvaraj, Tafheem Masoodi, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Gokul Seenivasan

