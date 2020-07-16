JKP vs KSS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Jonkoping CA vs Kristianstad CC, Match 18, ECS T10 Gothenburg – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s JKP vs KSS: The 18th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series in Gothenberg will be played between Jonkoping CA and Kristianstad CC at 4:30 pm (IST). A total of six matches were played on Thursday with Linkoping winning all their three matches. Kristianstad played the maximum four matches but lost three and won just one. Watan Zalmi won one and lost one while Seaside played just one winning it by 10 wickets while Hisingen lost both their matches. Also Read - ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Hints, West Indies Tour of England 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips England vs West Indies 2nd Test in Manchester at 3:30 PM IST Thursday July 16

Day 3 Results Also Read - ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Almhult CC vs Jonkoping CA Match 17 in Kviberg at 2:30 PM IST Thursday July 16

#Seaside CC (88/0) beat Kristianstad CC (87/4) by 10 wickets Also Read - ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Almhult CC vs Linkoping CC Match 16 in Kviberg at 12:30 PM IST Thursday July 16

#Watan Zalmi CC (71/5) beat Kristianstad CC (51/7) by 20 runs

#Linkoping CC (89/5) beat Watan Zalmi CC (85/3) by 5 wickets

#Linkoping CC (113/5) beat Hisingen CC (70/3) by 43 runs

#Kristianstad CC (59/2) beat Hisingen CC (58/6) by 8 wickets

#Linkoping CC (101/4) beat Kristianstad CC (98/6) by 6 wickets

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC.

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg.

Toss: The toss between Jonkoping CA and Kristianstad CC will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg



JKP vs KSS My Dream11 Team

Ihsanullah Wafa (captain), Riaz Khan (vice captain), Wahedullah Musleh, Niyazwali Zargul, Bilal Munir, Akmal Popal, Sahargul Shirzad, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwar, Nasir Batcha, Muhammad Ismail

JKP vs KSS Squads

Jonkoping CA: Talha Omer, Naser Batcha, Babar Rehman, Bilal Munir, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Zabiullah Zadran, Mansoor Afzal, Sohail Zia, Adil Javiad, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Tariq Bashir, Mustafa Zabihullah, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Muhamamd Qasim, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Tanveer

Kristianstad CC: Vitali Lystsov, Sergey Ryzhikov, Yevgeni Frolov, Nikita Chicherin, Taras Burlak, Mehdi Zeffane, Nikita Chernov, Dmitri Kombarov, Bogdan Ovsyannikov, Aleksandr Anyukov, Sergey Ivanov, Denis Popovic, Dmitri Kabutov, Anton Zinkovskiy, Danila Smirnov, Gennadi Kiselyov, Srdan Mijailovic, Alexander Gatskan, Safaa Hadi, Paul Anton, Dmitri Molchanov, Evgeniy Konyukhov, Vladimir Poluyakhtov, Maksim Karpov, Vladislav Tyurin, Maksim Glushenkov, Egor Golenkov, Anton Terekhov, Dejan Radonjic, Maksim Kanunnikov, Artiom Timofeev

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JKP Dream11 Team/ KSS Dream11 Team/ Jonkoping CA Dream11 Team/ Kristianstad CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.