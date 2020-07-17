Dream11 Team Hints

JKP vs WZC ECS T10 Gothenburg: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC Knockout Match in Kviberg at 3:30 PM IST Friday July 17: Also Read - SSD vs LKP Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Seaside CC vs Linkoping CC Knockout Match in Kviberg at 1:30 PM IST Friday July 17

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. Also Read - LKP vs SSD Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Linkoping CC vs Seaside CC Match 21 in Kviberg at 10:30 PM IST Thursday July 16

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg. Also Read - LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Linkoping CC vs Jonkoping CA Match 20 in Kviberg at 8:30 PM IST Thursday July 16

Toss: The toss between Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg



JKP vs WZC My Dream11 Team

W Safi, N Batcha (c), S Ibrahimkhil, I Khan, R Khan (vc), M Tanveer, N Mohammad, T Khan, S Zia, A Haq-Khan and S Shirzad

SQUADS

Jonkoping CA

Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia

Watan Zalmi CC

Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JKP Dream11 Team/ WZC Dream11 Team/ Watan Zalmi CC Dream11 Team/ Jonkoping CA Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more/ Knockout Match 2