JKP vs WZC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC, Match 6, ECS T10 Gothenburg – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's JKP vs WZC in Kviberg: The sixth match of the ongoing European Cricket Series in Gothenberg will be played between Jonkoping CA and Watan Zalmi CC at 3:30 pm (IST).

#Seaside CC (103/4) beat Almhult CC (101/5) by 6 wickets

#Watan Zalmi (73/4) beat Almhult CC (70) by 6 wickets

#Watan Zalmi (74/9) beat Hisingen CC (61/5) by 13 runs

#Hisingen CC (80/4) beat Almhult CC (79/5) by 6 wickets

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC.

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg.

Toss: The toss between Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg



JKP vs WZC My Dream11 Team

S Abdul Haq (captain), Sabaun Shirzad (vice captain), Waissullah Safi, Muhammad Qasim, M Sadek Robel, Rimon Chandra Saha, Taimur Khan, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Sahargul Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi

JKP vs WZC Squads

Jonkoping CA: Mustafa Zabiullah, Noor Husseinkhil, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Ismail, Fahim Mandozai, Riaz Khan, Tariq Bashir, Ahmad Sohail Zia, Bhavya Patel, Rehman Babar, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Usman Ali, Adil Javiad, Muhammad Tanveer, Talha Omer, Anand Kelkar

Watan Zalmi CC: Muhibullah Kharoti, Rimon Chandra Saha, Waleed Ilyas, Sabaun Shirzad, Taimur Khan, S.Abdul Haq, M Sadek Robel, Imran Khan, Eywazollah Raisi, MD Nabil, Hamad Ahmed, Niaz Mohammad, Abid Khan, Qandeel Abbas, Muhammad Taj, Mohammad Askari, Waissullah Safi

