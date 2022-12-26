JKR vs BSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Janakpur Royals vs Biratnagar Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match TUI Kirtipur 1 PM IST December 26, 2022, Monday

Here is the Nepal Domestic T20 League Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JKR vs BSK Dream11 Team Prediction, JKR vs BSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, JKR vs BSK Playing 11s Nepal Domestic T20 League Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Janakpur Royals vs Biratnagar Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – Nepal Domestic T20 League 2022 Series.

JKR vs BSK Dream11 Prediction: All You Need To Know

JKR vs BSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League, Fantasy Hints: Here is the Nepal Domestic T20 League Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JKR vs BSK Dream11 Team Prediction, JKR vs BSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, JKR vs BSK Playing 11s Nepal Domestic T20 League Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Janakpur Royals vs Biratnagar Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – Nepal Domestic T20 League 2022 Series. JKR vs BSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Janakpur Royals vs Biratnagar Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match TUI Kirtipur 1 PM IST December 26, 2022, Monday.

TOSS – The Nepal Domestic T20 League match toss between Janakpur Royals and Biratnagar Super Kings will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – December 26, 1 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

JKR vs BSK Dream11 Team

Keeper – Chadwick Walton

Batsmen – Hussain Talat, Trevon Griffith, Rohit Kumar Paudel (VC)

All-rounders – Sikander Raza (C), Samiullah Shinwari, Sharafudheen Ashraf,

Bowlers – Kesrick Williams, Sompal Kami, Rizwan Dhakal, Shahab Alam.

JKR vs BSK Probable Playing XIs

Janakpur Royals: Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Pun, Pawan Sarraf, Rajesh Pulami, Chadwick Walton(wk), Trevon Griffith©, Kesrick Williams, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Biratnagar Super Kings: Rohit Paudel©, Arjun Saud(wk), Nandan Yadav, Shahab Alam, Prithu Baskota, Rijan Dhakal, Bibek Yadav, Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, Andre McCarthy, Gauranshu Sharma