Noted cricket commentator welcomed the scrapping of the much-talked-about Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. While the commentator looked at the positives in this scenario, he felt that it was a great time to be young and in Kashmir and Ladakh. He felt there would be an abundance of opportunities following the landmark scrapping of Article 370. “It is a wonderful time to be young in India. I see so much energy and ambition. It should be a wonderful time to be young in Kashmir and Ladakh too,” read Harsha Bhogle’s post on Twitter.
Surprisingly, fans disagreed with Harsha as they felt he does not have a proper idea about the situation in Kashmir. While some fans disagreed with him, some went on to state their situation.
Meanwhile, after the Central Government’s decision to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, Committee of Administrators (COA) chief, Vinod Rai on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir will continue to play as Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will be a part of J&K.