Noted cricket commentator welcomed the scrapping of the much-talked-about Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. While the commentator looked at the positives in this scenario, he felt that it was a great time to be young and in Kashmir and Ladakh. He felt there would be an abundance of opportunities following the landmark scrapping of Article 370. “It is a wonderful time to be young in India. I see so much energy and ambition. It should be a wonderful time to be young in Kashmir and Ladakh too,” read Harsha Bhogle’s post on Twitter.

It is a wonderful time to be young in India. I see so much energy and ambition. It should be a wonderful time to be young in Kashmir and Ladakh too. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 7, 2019

Surprisingly, fans disagreed with Harsha as they felt he does not have a proper idea about the situation in Kashmir. While some fans disagreed with him, some went on to state their situation.

I beg to differ. This is a horrible time to grow up in this country. — Ashirvad (@ashirvadeb) August 7, 2019

The oppertunity that u have offered kashmiries is curfew and illegal occupation. Do u want to listen to what kashmeries want? lift the curfew and see for yourself. — Zeeshan (@zishaslam) August 7, 2019

I am from LADAKH. And it’s the worse time in our history.

Come here once. J&K is choked. Development agenda is shoved down our throat..but we’re not able to move freely. What a student can do?

You guys suck. India has failed us. India lost us. — Harriss (@harrizzztay) August 7, 2019

Does this ‘wonderful time’ include being locked down in your own houses with no access to essentials? — Rinda ツ (@Yunii_que) August 7, 2019

Meanwhile, after the Central Government’s decision to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, Committee of Administrators (COA) chief, Vinod Rai on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir will continue to play as Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will be a part of J&K.