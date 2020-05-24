Dream11 Team Prediction

The 2020 K League 1 is South Korea's top-flight domestic football competition. The season was to start from February 29 and run till October 4 but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in suspension. The new date for its start was later fixed to be May 8. 12 teams will be contesting for the title including Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai, FC Seoul, Pohang Steelers, Daegu FC, Gangwon FC, Sangju Sangmu, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Busan IPark and Gwangju FC.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Daegu FC

When: May 24, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Jeonju World Cup Stadium

JNB vs DAE My Dream11 Team

GK: C Yeong-Eun

DEF: H Jeong-Un, C Bo-Kyeong, H Jeong-Ho

MID: H Soon-Min, T Nishi, L Seung-Ki, S Jun-Ho-II (C)

ST: S Edgar (VC), H Kyo-Won, L Veldwijk

Starting XI

JNB (Expected Playing 11)- S Beom-Keun (GK); C Bo-Kyeong, H Jeong-Ho, K Jin-Su, L Yong; K Bo-Kyung, T Kunimoto, L Seung-Ki, S Jun-Ho II; L Weldwijk, H Kyo-Won

DAE (Expected Playing 11)- C Yeong-Eun (GK); H Jeong-Un, J Tae-Uk, K Uh-Seok; L Jin-Hyun, H Soon-Min, K Seon-Min, T Nishi; S Edgar, K Dae-Won, Cesinha

SQUADS

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors: Lars Veldwijk, Lee Dong-gook, Takahiro Kunimoto, Kim Jin-su, Ricardo Lopes Pereira, Murilo Henrique Pereira Rocha, Lee Yong, Kim Bo-kyung, Lee Seung-Gi, Choi Bo-kyung, Kim Min-jae, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Soo-bin, Kim Shin-wook, Song Bum-keun, Son Jun-ho, Cho Kyu-seong, Kim Min-hyeok, Choi Chul-soon, Hong Jeong-Ho, Edu, Han Kyo-won, Lee Bum-young, Jang Yun-ho, Jeong Hyuk, Hong Jeong-nam, Shin Hyung-min, Lee Ju-yong, Cho Sung-hwan, Oh Ban-suk, Park Won-jae, Koo Ja-Ryoung, Ko Moo-yeol, Kim Young-chan, Si-Heon Lee, Lim Jong-eun, Byeong-Geun Hwang, Yun Ji-hyeok, Lee Jae-myung, Jae-Seok Kim, Jeong-Hoon Kim, Seong-eun Na, Her Jun Ho, Sung-Yoon Lee, Se-Jin Myung, Dong-Gyun Ohng, Jae-Hyeong Lee, Park Jung-ho, Won-Jae Park, Seung-Min Yu.

