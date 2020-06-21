Dream11 Team Prediction

When: June 21, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Jeonju World Cup Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: L Jin-Hyeong

Defenders: H Jeong-Ho, K Jin-Su, L Yong

Midfielders: Willyan, H Kyo-Won, Murilo Henrique, L Seung-Ki

Forwards: K Ju-Kong, Felipe Silva, Lee Dong Hook

Squads

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (JNB): Kim Jeong-Hun, Lee Beom-Yeong, Hong Jeong-Nam, Song Beom-Keun, Kim Min-Hyeok-II, Choi Cheol-Sun, Park Won-Jae, Lee Ju-Yong, Yun Ji-Hyeok, Ku Ja-Ryong, Choi Bo-Kyeong, Oh Ban-Suk, Hong Jeong-Ho, Kim Jae-Seok, Choi Hee-Won, Kim Jin-Su, Lee Yong, Han Kyo-Won, Lee Si-Heon, Murilo Henrique, Kim Bo-Kyung, Lee Seung-Ki, Lee Sung-Yoon, Myeong Se-Jin, Takahiro Kunimoto, Son Jun-Ho-II, Jang Yun-Ho, Jeong Hyeok, Lee Soo-Bin, Lee Dong-Gook, Jo Kyu-Seong, Na Seong-Eun, Lars Veldwijk

Gwangju FC (GWN): Kim Tae-Gon, Lee Jin-Hyeong, Yun Pyeong-Guk, Lee Eu-Ddeum, Kim Tae-Yun, Han Yong-Su, Hong Jun-Ho, Lee Han-Do, Han Heui-Hun, Rustamzhon Ashurmatov, Choi Jun-Hyeok, Jeong Jun-Yeon, Park Seon-Ju, Kim Chang-Su, Park Jun-Heui, Lee Min-Ki, Du Hyeon-Seok, Choi Ho-Ju, Kim Jeong-Hwan, Eom Won-Sang, Lee Heui-Kyun, Willyan, Yeo Bong-Hun, Jeong Hyeon-Uh, Park Jeong-Su, Reum Yeo, Kim Jin-Hyeon, Baek Do-Won, Yool Heo, Kim Ju-Kong, Jo Ju-Yeong, Marcos Urena, Kim Hyo-Ki, Felipe Silva, Im Min-Hyeok

