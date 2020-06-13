JNB vs INC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Incheon United, Korean Football League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match JNB vs INC: The 2020 K League 1 is South Korea's top-flight domestic football competition. The season was to start from February 29 and run till October 4 but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in suspension. The new date for its start was later fixed to be May 8. 12 teams will be contesting for the title including Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai, FC Seoul, Pohang Steelers, Daegu FC, Gangwon FC, Sangju Sangmu, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Busan IPark and Gwangju FC.

What: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Incheon United

When: June 13, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Jeonju World Cup Stadium

JNB vs INC My Dream11 Team

S-Jeong, C Bo-Kyeong, K Jin-Su, L Yong, K Jeong-Ho, K Ho-Nam, H Kyo-Won, L Seung-Ki, K Bo-Kyung, K Do-Hyeok (vice-captain), L Dong-Gook (captain)

JNB vs INC Squads

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors: Kim Jeong-Hun, Lee Beom-Yeong, Hong Jeong-Nam, Song Beom-Keun, Kim Min-Hyeok-II, Choi Cheol-Sun, Park Won-Jae, Lee Ju-Yong, Yun Ji-Hyeok, Ku Ja-Ryong, Choi Bo-Kyeong, Oh Ban-Suk, Hong Jeong-Ho, Kim Jae-Seok, Choi Hee-Won, Kim Jin-Su, Lee Yong, Lee Si-Heon, Murilo Henrique, Lee Seung-Ki, Lee Sung-Yoon, Myeong Se-Jin, Takahiro Kunimoto, Son Jun-Ho-II, Jang Yun-Ho, Jeong Hyeok, Lee Soo-Bin, Han Kyo-Won, Kim Bo-Kyung, Lee Dong-Gook, Jo Kyu-Seong, Na Seong-Eun, Lars Veldwijk

Incheon United: Kim Yu-Seong, Kim Dong-Heon, San -Jeong, Lee Tae-Heui, Kang Yun-Gu, Mun Ji-Hwan, Jeong Dong-Yun, Kim Dong-Min, Ham Hwi-Jin, Kim Jong-Jin, Kim Chae-Un, Kim Min-Seok, Choi Won-Chang, Hwang Jeong-Uk, Yang Jun-Ah, Gordan Bunoza, Kim Yeon-Su, Lee Jae-Seong, Kim Jeong-Ho, Kim Seong-Ju, Ahn Jin-Beom, Kim Jun-Yeob, Kim Ho-Nam, Yu Seong-Hyeong, Lee Uh-Hyeok, Kim Do-Hyeok, Kim Jun-Beom, Lee Je-Ho, Choi Beom-Kyeong, Im Eun-Su, Rashid Mahazi, Lee Sang-Hyeob, Jung Chang-Yong, Lanre Kehinde, Ji Eon-Hak, Song Shi-Uh, Lee Ho-Seok, Lee Jun-Seok, Lee Jong-Wook, Pyo Geon-Heui, Stefan Mugosa

