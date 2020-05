JNB vs SSB Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Suwon Samsung Bluewings Korean Football League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match JNB vs SSB: The 2020 K League 1 is South Korea's top-flight domestic football competition. The season was to start from February 29 and run till October 4 but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in suspension. The new date for its start was later fixed to be May 8. 12 teams will be contesting for the title including Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai, FC Seoul, Pohang Steelers, Daegu FC, Gangwon FC, Sangju Sangmu, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Busan IPark and Gwangju FC.

What: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Suwon Samsung Bluewings

When: May 8, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Jeonju World Cup Stadium

JNB vs SSB My Dream11 Team

Dong, Bo, Jeong, Cheol, Jin, Kim, Ki, Min, Lee, Adam, Lars

JNB vs SSB Squads

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors: Lars Veldwijk, Lee Dong-gook, Takahiro Kunimoto, Kim Jin-su, Ricardo Lopes Pereira, Murilo Henrique Pereira Rocha, Lee Yong, Kim Bo-kyung, Lee Seung-Gi, Choi Bo-kyung, Kim Min-jae, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Soo-bin, Kim Shin-wook, Song Bum-keun, Son Jun-ho, Cho Kyu-seong, Kim Min-hyeok, Choi Chul-soon, Hong Jeong-Ho, Edu, Han Kyo-won, Lee Bum-young, Jang Yun-ho, Jeong Hyuk, Hong Jeong-nam, Shin Hyung-min, Lee Ju-yong, Cho Sung-hwan, Oh Ban-suk, Park Won-jae, Koo Ja-Ryoung, Ko Moo-yeol, Kim Young-chan, Si-Heon Lee, Lim Jong-eun, Byeong-Geun Hwang, Yun Ji-hyeok, Lee Jae-myung, Jae-Seok Kim, Jeong-Hoon Kim, Seong-eun Na, Her Jun Ho, Sung-Yoon Lee, Se-Jin Myung, Dong-Gyun Ohng, Jae-Hyeong Lee, Park Jung-ho, Won-Jae Park, Seung-Min Yu.

Suwon Samsung Bluewings: Adam Taggart, Kim Min-woo, Yeom Ki-hun, Terry Antonis, Doneil Henry, Natanael de Sousa Santos Júnior, Hong Chul, Sulejman Krpić, Song Jun-pyong, Cho Won-hee, Lee Jung-soo, Choi Sung-keun, Lee Jong-sung, Yang Sang-min, No Dong-Geon, Goalk You Ju-An, Lim Sang-hyub, Shin Hwa-yong, Koo Ja-Ryoung, Kim Kun-hee, Oh Hyun-gyu, Min Sang-gi, Han Eui-kwon, Jo Sung-jin, Ko Seung-Beom, Kwak Kwang-seon, Lee Yong-rae, Kim Eun-sun, Kim Jong-woo, Park Gi-dong, Park Ji-min, Ho-Ik Jang, Yang Hyung-Mo,Seo Jung-jin, Myung Joon-jae, Matthew Jurman, Ko Cha-won, Ko Min-sung, Yoo Han-sol, Moon Jun-ho, Ham Seokmin, Eun Seong-soo, Park Sang Hyeok, Jin-Rae Kim, Yong-Ho Yoon, Jang Hyun-soo, Seok-Hee Han, Joon-Hyung Kim, Hyun-Ho Joo, Jin-Kyu Song, Kim Tae-hwan.

