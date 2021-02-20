In some good news for national-level sportspersons hailing from Ladakh, Lt Governor RK Mathur on Friday announced job reservations for them. While assuring of speedy progress in the development of international-standard sports infrastructure, Mathur also wished to see young athletes from the union territory participating in the Olympics and other international-level tournaments in the near future. Also Read - Fearing Threat to Land, Ladakh Leaders Urge Centre to Give it 'Tribal Area' Status

The Lt Governor made the job reservations announcement during the first Lt Governor Ice Hockey Men's Cup 2021 at NDS Sports Complex in Leh. He also apprised the people about the synthetic Astroturf football track, which is at its completion stage, a multipurpose indoor hall at the NDS Sports Complex, 41 ice-hockey rinks at sub-division and block levels, development of sports hostels in Leh and Kargil, and a gymnasium at the Leh indoor stadium.

He said 347 primary schools, 368 middle schools, 80 high schools and 36 higher secondary schools with sports infrastructure such as ice hockey, archery and other sporting equipment would be created this year.

Mathur also spoke about steps taken by his administration to form sports councils and associations in Ladakh.

The Lt Governor said the Municipal Committee of Leh and the Housing and Urban Development department are participating in the ‘Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge’ and endeavouring to put an end to manual scavenging.

He reiterated the participation of all citizens of Ladakh in the challenge to make the UT clean and completely eliminate manual scavenging.

The Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) defeated the ITBP 3-0 to lift the first the Lieutenant-Governor Ice Hockey Men’s Cup 2021 at the Ice Hockey Rink.

Adviser to LG Ladakh, Umang Narula, commenced the match between the LSRC and the ITBP by throwing the pug.

Earlier, Kharu eve’s defeated Domkhar 3-1 in a penalty shootout to emerge winners in the women’s final.

The Lt Governor congratulated the winning team and other players for their sportsmanship.

Senior BJP leader and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was among the attendees. He said that winter sports in Ladakh have seen a major facelift with the conduct of sporting activities throughout the season.

Namgyal also expressed his hope to see Ladakh becoming a winter sports capital in the future.

