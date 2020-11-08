Social media went into overdrive after Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the US Presidential Elections to become the 46th President of the United States of America. The battle was a crunch one and on Saturday it was declared that the Democrat will now be the President replacing Trump. Also Read - Indian-American Vivek Murthy To Be In US President-Elect Joe Biden's Coronavirus Task Force

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag – who is known for his hilarious tweets was at it again to make the most of the occasion. Referring to Trump as ‘Chacha’, Sehwag admitted that he will miss him. Sehwag tweeted: “Apne waale same hi hain. Will miss Chacha ki Comedy.” Also Read - No More Special Treatment For Donald Trump as Twitter Will Revoke His Privileges Soon

Not just Sehwag, star basketball player LeBron James also reacted. He posted a morphed picture where Biden can be seen playing basketball.

Biden spoke to the nation for the first time on Saturday night.

In his first statement after becoming the 46th President of the United States, Biden Saturday said he is “honoured” by the trust American people have placed in him and that he will be a “President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.”

Biden said: “For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. Now let’s give each other a chance. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again.”

Despite tough competition from Trump, Biden clinched the states of Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, Delaware, Connecticut, District of Columbia and Maryland, according to CNN projections.