London: Chasing 277 in the fourth essay in the first Test against New Zealand, ex-England skipper Joe Root came up with a match-winning century to guide the hosts to a win. He remained unbeaten as he slammed his 26th Test ton. Following the five-wicket win, Root got a hero's welcome as he entered the dressing-room from captain Ben Stokes and the entire English team. Stokes gave Root a hug while the rest joined in as well.

Stokes was all praise for Root at the post-match presentation ceremony. "'Mr Dependable', Joe Root, stood up. Scoring a hundred and 10,000 runs — what a player and what a man," Stokes said.

Also Read - Joe Root Can Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record - Ex-AUS Captain Makes BOLD Prediction

During his classy knock, Root also breached the 10000-run mark in Tests. After the match, ex-Australian captain reckoned Root has a chance of going past Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 15,921 runs.

“Root has minimum five years left in him, so I think Tendulkar’s record is very achievable,” Taylor told Sky Sports.

“Root is batting as well as I have ever seen him bat over the last 18 months to two years. He is in the prime of his career, so there is 15,000 runs-plus for him if he stays healthy,” he further added.

Root was named the man of the match.

“Feels fantastic, winning a Test match after a long team is a great experience. I have really enjoyed it and looking forward to the rest of the summer. I always feel that we get great support and appreciate whether home or away and it is nice to see them (crowd),” he said at the post-match presentation.