Joe Root rewrites Test history at Lord’s, BREAKS Ricky Ponting’s long-standing record

England skipper Joe Root has surpassed Ricky Ponting to become the highest run-scorer in home Test matches.

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Joe Root Creates History at Lord’s. (Photo: X)

England’s Joe Root has created history. On Friday, he became the highest run-scorer in home Test matches, surpassing the long-standing record held by Australian great Ricky Ponting.

Root needed just 13 runs to overtake Ponting’s tally of 7,578 runs. In the ongoing second Test against Pakistan at Lord’s, he scored four runs in the first innings before making 24 off 37 balls in the second innings on Friday to cross the mark.

This was Root’s 89th Test on home soil. He now has 7,591 runs in England. Ponting had scored 7,578 runs in 92 Tests in Australia during his career.

Root moves to the top of the home Test runs chart

Captain Root now sits at the top of the list for the most Test runs scored in home matches. Ponting is second, followed by Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene and Jacques Kallis.

Root was eventually dismissed lbw by Mohammad Ali in the second innings. Had he scored a half-century, he would also have broken Tendulkar’s record for the most half-centuries in Test cricket.

Both players are currently tied on 68 fifties. Root had equalled Tendulkar’s tally in the first Test against Pakistan at Leeds.

Player Country Playing Year Matches Innings Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Joe Root England 2013-2026 89 156 7,594 254 53.85 24 35 Ricky Ponting Australia 1995-2012 92 154 7,578 257 56.97 23 38 Sachin Tendulkar India 1990-2013 94 153 7,216 217 52.67 22 32 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 1997-2013 81 129 7,167 374 59.72 23 34 Jacques Kallis South Africa 1995-2013 88 143 7,035 224 56.73 23 34

Root eyes more records in remaining home Test

Root has one more home Test remaining this season against Pakistan. If he scores at least 72 runs in that match, he will become the first Englishman and only the sixth player overall to complete 12,000 international runs on home soil.

Also Read: Dewald Brevis smashes blazing six-filled 75 in SA’s win over Zimbabwe

Root currently has 11,928 international runs at home from 199 matches. Sachin Tendulkar continues to hold the overall record with 14,192 runs in home international matches.

Joe Root continues to rewrite the record books

Even without a century so far this home season, Root continues to add to his remarkable record in England.

His latest achievement further underlines his consistency in home Tests and places him at the top of one of the most prestigious statistical lists in international cricket.

England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Playing XI

England: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Ali Usman, Abdullah Shafique