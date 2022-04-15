London: Joe Root stepped down as England’s Test captain with immediate effect after nearly five years. The decision comes after England’s loss against Australia in the Ashes. Claiming that the timing is right, Root said he took the call after consulting his family. He also said that it was the most challenging decision of his entire career.Also Read - England All-Rounder Ben Stokes Likely to Return to Action Next Month

“After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England’s men’s Test captain. It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me, I know the timing is right,” Root said. Also Read - The Setup Stinks: Kevin Pietersen Defends Under Fire England Captain Joe Root, Says Don't Point Fingers At Him

“I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket. I had loved leading my country but recently it’s hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game.” Also Read - 2nd Test: Joe Root, Dan Lawrence Put Dominant England on Top in Barbados

Root, who took over from Alastair Cook in 2017, is the most successful Test captain for England. He led them in 62 Tests winning 27 of them. Rated as one of the best Test batter in the world, Root amassed 9889 runs in 117 Tests. He featured in 132 ODIs, accumulating 6109 runs. He also played 32 T20Is for England, notching up 893 runs.