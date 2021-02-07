Joe Root can do nothing wrong, literally! After a brilliant 218, Root came up with the goods on the field on Sunday when he took a one-handed screamer to send Ajinkya Rahane packing. Rahane came down the track, converting an overpitched ball into a full-toss. He looked to play it through covers but found Root on its way – who dived towards his wrong side and held on to the catch. Also Read - Live Cricket Score India vs England 1st Test Day 3: Dom Bess Removes Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli as IND in Deep Trouble

Here is the catch Root took in the 25th over of the match:

It was Dom Bess’s second wicket in two overs. He first got the big wicket of the Indian captain and then he picked the key wicket of Rahane to put England on top on day three.